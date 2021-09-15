Civitas Price Reaches $0.0090 on Exchanges (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. Civitas has a total market cap of $74,592.36 and $43.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Civitas has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00021015 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001322 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000149 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000074 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,251,116 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

