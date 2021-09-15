Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) and The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Head to Head Survey

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) and The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Citizens and The Bank of Nova Scotia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A The Bank of Nova Scotia 0 4 7 0 2.64

The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus target price of $85.97, indicating a potential upside of 40.36%. Given The Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than Citizens.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens and The Bank of Nova Scotia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens 15.77% 7.16% 0.57% The Bank of Nova Scotia 22.86% 13.87% 0.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.3% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Citizens shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. The Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. The Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Citizens is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens and The Bank of Nova Scotia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens $51.02 million 1.96 $6.93 million N/A N/A The Bank of Nova Scotia $32.52 billion 2.29 $5.04 billion $3.99 15.35

The Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Summary

The Bank of Nova Scotia beats Citizens on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Co. operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services. The company was founded on February 16, 1982 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, MS.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items. The company was founded on March 30, 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

