Citigroup Inc. Sells 141,991 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 533,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,991 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $48,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

MNST opened at $94.96 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.41.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.53.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

