Citigroup Inc. Purchases 171,377 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,377 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $51,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 104.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.