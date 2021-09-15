Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 903,772 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 136,009 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $41,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.41.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.