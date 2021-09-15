Citigroup Inc. Acquires 32,671 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,671 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.44% of The Middleby worth $42,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 211.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Middleby by 2,777.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,262. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock worth $1,829,659 over the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $173.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.98. The Middleby Co. has a twelve month low of $85.92 and a twelve month high of $196.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.61 million. On average, analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

