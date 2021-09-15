Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for about 1.2% of Dohj LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Cintas in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 136.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Cintas by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus upped their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.44.

CTAS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $395.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,221. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $307.65 and a twelve month high of $409.80. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

