Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Price Up 5%

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) shares shot up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.41 and last traded at $78.28. 1,798 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,199,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.58.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 34.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after buying an additional 1,283,492 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

