Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 45,524 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 45,524 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $127.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $225.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.30. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

