Cibc World Markets Corp Has $17.79 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,636 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $17,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 38.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $154.39 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $66.46 and a one year high of $177.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,073 shares of company stock worth $46,279,480 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

