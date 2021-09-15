Cibc World Markets Corp Has $11.55 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,718 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Aflac were worth $11,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Aflac by 292.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 30.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,027,000 after acquiring an additional 916,695 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 73.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,421,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,737,000 after acquiring an additional 602,778 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Aflac by 103.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,047,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,206,000 after purchasing an additional 533,515 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $25,217,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $54.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.10.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

