Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 150,094 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 377.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,094 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $15,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,852,000 after buying an additional 73,768 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,143,000 after buying an additional 142,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after buying an additional 2,117,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,017,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,082,000 after buying an additional 91,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $87.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.38. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial raised Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.45.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

