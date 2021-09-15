Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHDN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $219.62 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $147.06 and a twelve month high of $258.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.67 and a 200 day moving average of $207.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

