Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHDN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.83.
Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $219.62 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $147.06 and a twelve month high of $258.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.67 and a 200 day moving average of $207.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,365,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
