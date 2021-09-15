CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) to Issue $0.42 Dividend

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

CHS stock opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

