CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) to Issue $0.42 Dividend

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.
CHS stock opened at $28.55 on Wednesday. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01.
CHS Company Profile
Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.