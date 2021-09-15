CHS Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:CHSCP)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ CHSCP opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. CHS has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.04.
About CHS
