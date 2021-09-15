ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Gap Down to $7.66

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.66, but opened at $7.27. ChromaDex shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 3,816 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.64.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 76.33% and a negative net margin of 37.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChromaDex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

