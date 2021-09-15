Chris P. Rader Buys 1,000 Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.43. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $317.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBCP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 48,707 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Home Bancorp by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after buying an additional 13,235 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. 39.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

