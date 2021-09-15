ChartEx (CHART) Market Capitalization Hits $500,387.62

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded up 30.2% against the dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $500,387.62 and approximately $10,263.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00076027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00122602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.47 or 0.00179332 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,443.21 or 0.07140920 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,921.26 or 0.99384560 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $417.04 or 0.00864902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002827 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

