Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 Corp’s (NASDAQ:CNTQU) Quiet Period Will Expire on September 20th

Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2’s (NASDAQ:CNTQU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, September 20th. Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 had issued 11,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 11th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of CNTQU stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. Chardan Nextech Acquisition 2 has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

