Challenger Energy Group’s (CEG) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of CEG opened at GBX 1.38 ($0.02) on Tuesday. Challenger Energy Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 3.40 ($0.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.81. The firm has a market cap of £10.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.72.
Challenger Energy Group Company Profile
