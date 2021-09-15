CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$113.26 to C$135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CGI to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$110.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$127.22.

GIB.A stock opened at C$113.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$113.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$109.25. CGI has a 12-month low of C$80.29 and a 12-month high of C$116.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71. The company has a market cap of C$27.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

