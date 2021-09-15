Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s previous close.

CAML has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LON CAML opened at GBX 246 ($3.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 239.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 444.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of £433.03 million and a P/E ratio of 14.14. Central Asia Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 148.20 ($1.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 386 ($5.04).

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

