Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.82% from the stock’s previous close.

CAML has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LON CAML opened at GBX 246 ($3.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 239.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 444.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of £433.03 million and a P/E ratio of 14.14. Central Asia Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 148.20 ($1.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 386 ($5.04).

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

