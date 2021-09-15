Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 2,242 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 13.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

