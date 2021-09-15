Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,458,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 252,599.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,071,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,021 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Orange by 1,371.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 495,143 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Orange by 59.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 645,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 240,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Orange by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,048,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after buying an additional 163,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Orange alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Monday, June 28th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.30. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.