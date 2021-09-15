Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 4,704 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 36.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 400.2% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE TSLX opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $62.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.34 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 95.35% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.21%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

