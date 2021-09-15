Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 227 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,217,000 after acquiring an additional 150,911 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 17,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,796,107 shares of company stock worth $377,096,557 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $97.44 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $104.62. The firm has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.36.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

