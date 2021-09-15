Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Blade Air Mobility at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 32.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDE opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.17.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLDE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

