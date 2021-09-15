Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $411,000 Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 85.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,502,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,767,000 after acquiring an additional 691,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,187,000 after purchasing an additional 33,012 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,483,000 after acquiring an additional 77,063 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 825,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,385,000 after acquiring an additional 14,866 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 772,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,367 shares during the period.

BOND stock opened at $111.78 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $109.01 and a one year high of $113.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.71.

