Centaurus Financial Inc. Grows Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 644.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 291.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of TTD stock opened at $70.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.64, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,695,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,134 shares of company stock worth $3,705,937 in the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.