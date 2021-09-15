Centaur Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Centaur has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and $543,541.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00064657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.66 or 0.00150580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.08 or 0.00798629 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00046779 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,955,333,333 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

