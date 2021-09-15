Carry Price Reaches $0.0112 (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Carry coin can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Carry has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Carry has a total market cap of $96.91 million and approximately $7.49 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00116569 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00026194 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000047 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Carry Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,651,193,249 coins. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

