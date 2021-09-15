CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CMO Houman Akhavan Sells 5,249 Shares of Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) CMO Houman Akhavan sold 5,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total value of $92,854.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Houman Akhavan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Houman Akhavan sold 700 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $14,357.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Houman Akhavan sold 300 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $5,865.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Houman Akhavan sold 16,585 shares of CarParts.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $324,070.90.

Shares of CarParts.com stock opened at $16.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $863.65 million, a P/E ratio of -275.62 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.54. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $157.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.33 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. On average, research analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CarParts.com by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 47.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CarParts.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CarParts.com by 23.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,991,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,714,000 after acquiring an additional 562,192 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the first quarter worth about $889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

PRTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of CarParts.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

