Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded to Sell at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CABGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carlsberg A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

CABGY stock opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.86. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

