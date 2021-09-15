Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.87

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.87 and last traded at C$3.83, with a volume of 847456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CJ shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.94. The stock has a market cap of C$575.65 million and a PE ratio of 4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$99.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, with a total value of C$71,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,597,222.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 63,000 shares of company stock worth $182,700.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.