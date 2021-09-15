Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $171.88

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 171.88 ($2.25) and traded as low as GBX 165.80 ($2.17). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 167.20 ($2.18), with a volume of 734,542 shares changing hands.

CAPC has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a PE ratio of -3.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 171.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 173.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.95, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

