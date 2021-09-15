Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) shares dropped 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.92. Approximately 667,056 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 189,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

CTLP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $706.88 million, a PE ratio of -70.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $832,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,634,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,159,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

