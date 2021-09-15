Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 375.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,957 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $16,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,454,022,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616,834 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 359.1% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,772,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,136,152,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554,932 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,536,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,732,879,000 after acquiring an additional 213,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,094,000 after purchasing an additional 110,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 424.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,857,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CP. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

CP opened at $68.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.16 and its 200-day moving average is $74.98. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $58.17 and a twelve month high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

