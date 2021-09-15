Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 68,677 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $36,276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock opened at $577.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $615.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $542.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $524.21. The company has a market capitalization of $255.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.79.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.