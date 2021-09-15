Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 14,125 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 372,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,125 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $39,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,249 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,017,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,764,000 after acquiring an additional 498,838 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,762 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,420,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after purchasing an additional 284,658 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,136,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $98.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.84. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $58.31 and a twelve month high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

