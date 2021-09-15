Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $32.23 Million Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $32,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $346.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $350.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.95. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

