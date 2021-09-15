Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $25.80 Million Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,864 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $25,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,684,000 after purchasing an additional 36,205 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth about $3,503,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $267.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.60 and a beta of 0.84. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.53 and a 200-day moving average of $247.35.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. raised their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on DocuSign from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,519,079. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

