Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 703,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,785 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 2.65% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $37,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XMLV. WBI Investments lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,984,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 17,415.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV stock opened at $53.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82.

