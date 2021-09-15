Calvin Mcdonald Sells 10,000 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $420.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $434.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $396.95 and its 200-day moving average is $350.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Argus boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.33.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

