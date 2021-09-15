Calvin Mcdonald Sells 10,000 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $420.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $434.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $396.95 and its 200-day moving average is $350.42.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Argus boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.33.
About Lululemon Athletica
lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.
