California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $1,237,941.88 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 31,556 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $1,237,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 64,450 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $2,434,276.50.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 367,695 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $13,259,081.70.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $3,384,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,445 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $116,544.35.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 109,411 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $3,341,411.94.

On Monday, August 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 8,300 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $251,158.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,777 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $294,678.78.

On Monday, August 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 6,555 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $198,026.55.

On Friday, August 6th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 162,384 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $4,905,620.64.

On Monday, August 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 104,400 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $2,954,520.00.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $43.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

CRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in California Resources by 2,062.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in California Resources by 5,534.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

