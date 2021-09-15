Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) Plans €0.03 Dividend

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON CRN opened at GBX 96.50 ($1.26) on Wednesday. Cairn Homes has a one year low of GBX 74.60 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 104 ($1.36). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 92.45. The company has a market capitalization of £742.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 15.46.

Cairn Homes Company Profile

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

