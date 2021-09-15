Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) Plans €0.03 Dividend

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON CRN opened at GBX 96.50 ($1.26) on Wednesday. Cairn Homes has a one year low of GBX 74.60 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 104 ($1.36). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 94.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 92.45. The company has a market capitalization of £742.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 15.46.
Cairn Homes Company Profile
See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.