Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Shares Gap Up to $35.10

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.10, but opened at $36.44. Cactus shares last traded at $36.15, with a volume of 1,281 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on WHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.83.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.50 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%. Analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 1,747.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cactus in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cactus by 157.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 27.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

