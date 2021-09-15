Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Cabot for the fourth quarter have been stable over the past month. It is committed to boost its specialty compounds business globally. The company has expanded its global footprint in black masterbatch and compounds. Cabot will also gain from the carbon black plant buyout in China. The acquisition will support its growth objectives and broaden its capabilities. The buyout will enable the company to meet the growing demand for rubber and specialty carbons products. It is also witnessing continued strong demand in Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals units driven by higher volumes. However, it faces headwind from the softness in mercury removal applications. Higher raw material costs are also likely to hurt margins. Costs related to maintenance and plant outage may also impact fourth-quarter results.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -51.39 and a beta of 1.64. Cabot has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.70 million. Cabot had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cabot will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 25.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,194,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $352,651,000 after buying an additional 1,254,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cabot by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,808,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $102,944,000 after acquiring an additional 441,649 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 4,205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 442,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,182,000 after acquiring an additional 432,067 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cabot by 1,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 430,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after purchasing an additional 394,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,768,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,382,000 after acquiring an additional 371,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

