Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BZZUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Buzzi Unicem stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. Buzzi Unicem has a 12-month low of $11.44 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.37.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

