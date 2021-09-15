BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Insider Joe Eng Buys 47,938 Shares of Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) insider Joe Eng acquired 47,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $506,225.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BTRS stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.30. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.47 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BTRS by 569.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BTRS during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BTRS during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.