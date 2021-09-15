Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Short Interest Up 233.3% in August

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.05 price target on Brunello Cucinelli and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get Brunello Cucinelli alerts:

Shares of Brunello Cucinelli stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.13. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $34.60.

Brunello Cucinelli SpA engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of luxury clothing and accessories. It specializes in cashmere products in the ready-to-wear apparel sector under the brand name Brunello Cucinelli. The company was founded by Brunello Cucinelli in 1978 and is headquartered in Corciano, Italy.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunello Cucinelli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunello Cucinelli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.